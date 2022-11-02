‘Tinubu will turn Nigeria’s fortune around’

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, is a brilliant administrator who, if given the chance, will turn around the fortune of Nigeria, especially in the areas of economy and security.

The founder of Solomon Oladunni Solidarity Forum, Chief Solomon Oladunni, stated this at an event organised in conjunction with the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) at Oke-Agbe Akoko, Ondo State.

At the event, attended by APC stalwarts in the state, Oladunni expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu to put up a stellar performance as the president of the country just as he did during his time as an executive of the petroleum brand, Mobil, as a senator and as two-term governor of Lagos State.

According to Oladunni, who worked with Senator Tinubu in Mobil, the APC presidential candidate is a detribalised Nigerian who has assisted many citizens to rise to respectable positions across the country.

He said as a lover of Ondo State and of Akokoland from whom many sons and daughters of Akoko had benefited, the people of the state should allow him to do more by voting massively for him in 2023.

He appealed to interest groups not dissipate energy on rivalry but focus on how to win their units, wards and local governments for the APC in the forthcoming polls.

In a remark, a former member of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Mr Kolawole Babatunde, disclosed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as the leader of the party in the state, is the leader of all interest groups working for Senator Tinubu.





Babatunde urged all APC members and supporters in the state to canvass support for the party in their respective localities.

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state and the state women leader for SWAGA, Mrs Olayinka Alabi Oladapo, called for more recognition for women in politics because of their “numerical strength.”

She appealed to women to come out in their numbers and drum up support for Senator Tinubu to become the next president of the country.

The meeting resolved to embark on a one-million-man walk in the four Akoko local governments to sensitise the people and mobilise more support for Tinubu.