Former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe has said President Bola Tinubu would perform if given more time.

In an interview on Friday on Channels’ Politics Today, Okupe advised Nigerians to bear with Tinubu’s administration instead of criticising the latter like the previous governments.

“You can never and should never judge this administration like you judged other administrations. Because this is an abnormal situation in which this administration came to life.

“After such a prostrate economy for eight years, the government and governance were abandoned. Things became so bad. That was the point at which this administration came in. People are forgetting,” he opined.

“I will remember my tweet. On the 21st of March, 2022, I was an aspirant for the presidential election under the PDP. I said if Bola Tinubu wins the primary for APC, he would do well,” he added.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE