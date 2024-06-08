I want to know the kinds of foods I should avoid if I want to slim down.

Peter (by SMS)

To lose weight, it is important to eat a balanced diet. In doing so, the following types of foods should be avoided; Refined grains are processed grains that have been stripped of their husks, bran, and germ—which are some of the most nutrient-dense parts of the grain. Refined grains include white bread, pasta, white rice, and other processed foods that have had the most nutritious parts removed.

Added sugars are high in calories and low in essential nutrients so they should be avoided if you’re trying to slim down. Added sugars are found in processed foods like soda, candy, and pastries. Fried foods are loaded with unhealthy fats that can make you gain weight. Avoid fried foods like French fries, fried chicken, and fried fish. Alcohol contains a lot of calories, so if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s best to avoid it.

Even “light” beers and alcoholic beverages contain calories that can add up quickly. Processed meats like bacon, sausage, and ham can be high in calories, salt, and unhealthy fats, making them a not-so-healthy choice if you’re trying to lose weight.

Refined vegetable oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil are high in unhealthy fats and calories. These can be the hidden culprit in many of the processed and packaged foods on the market. Although fruits provide essential nutrients, some of them contain high levels of natural sugars. High-sugar fruits like bananas, oranges, and grapes should be eaten in moderation if you’re trying to lose weight.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi