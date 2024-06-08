My urine has been smelling badly in the last few weeks. Kindly let me know what could be the matter with me.

Alausa (by SMS)

Urine may smell badly like sulfur or rotten eggs as a result of eating specific foods or taking certain medications. Underlying conditions can also cause a sulfuric smell in urine. There are many different causes of foul-smelling urine. Eating certain foods, including the following, can cause a foul smelling urine.

These include; asparagus, fish, onion and garlic among others. The digestion of these foods often creates sulfur-like compounds that exit the body in the urine. This causes the distinct smell that can appear after eating. The smell is temporary, and the urine should smell normal again once the digestion process is complete. Drinking extra water may help to dilute the odor, but avoiding these foods is the only way to completely prevent the smell as it is just a natural part of the digestive process.

In addition, some sulfa drugs, which treat diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions, and some supplements, such as vitamin B6 can also lead to foul smelling urine. Drinking more water may help to dilute the sulfur compounds in the body and reduce the smell. Urine consists of water extracted from foods, together with chemicals and toxins that the body filters and releases. When the body is not sufficiently hydrated, the urine becomes concentrated. This can give it a darker yellow or orange color, and often makes its smell quite potent. People should drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated, especially after exercise.

They may also consider avoiding diuretic drinks such as coffee, carbonated drinks, or alcohol, which can make a person urinate more. Infections including problems affecting the Liver, Prostate, Bladder as well as Diabetes can also lead to foul smelling urine. Regular medical examinations will go a long way to avoid these problems.

