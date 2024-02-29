President Bola Tinubu has said that the National Labour Congress (NLC) is not the only voice of Nigerians and should stop calling for strikes within just nine months of his administration.

He made this statement during the inauguration of the red line rail in Lagos on Thursday, 29th February 2023, where he repeated his promise to provide good governance.

Tinubu, addressing the Labour, stated that it was unfair to demand strikes so soon into his leadership, no matter their claims of freedom and rights.

He added that it was “unacceptable” to call for strikes within the first nine months of an administration.

He advised the labour to wait until 2027 if they wanted to be involved in the electoral process. Tinubu emphasised that they were not the only voices representing Nigerians and urged them to make peace instead.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027; if not, then make peace. You are not the only voice of Nigerians,” he said.

ALSO READ: NLC won’t attend FG meetings on eve of any action — Ajaero

Tinubu reassured Nigerians that the country would overcome challenges through perseverance and hard work. His remarks followed a recent protest rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the high cost of living.

The NLC had planned a two-day protest but suspended it after the first day, with a threat of a future strike if their grievances were not addressed.