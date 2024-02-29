The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that the group would no longer have federal government meetings on the eve of any action.

Ajaero accused the federal government of employing divide-and-rule tactics in an attempt to weaken the labour movement.

Expressing concern over the militarization of its headquarters and state offices nationwide, the NLC vowed not to be cowed by any government pressure.

The labour center’s leadership declared their reluctance to attend night meetings initiated by the federal government ahead of nationwide mass actions, viewing it as a strategy to deceive them.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, conveyed this message during a briefing at Labour House in Abuja on Wednesday, 28th February, 2023.

Ajaero emphasised that the NLC leadership would only meet with government officials when actions had not been declared.

He stated, “Each time they invite us for meetings, we will attend and listen to them because if we don’t attend, they will blackmail us. You are aware that they held a meeting with us till late on Sunday. While that meeting was on, they wrote letters to all the unions to undermine us.”

Ajaero highlighted the government’s attempts to subvert the NLC, including inviting other unions to meetings with the NLC leadership to dilute their influence. Despite these challenges, the NLC remains steadfast, ready to attend meetings and present their views.

Referring to a meeting convened on the eve of the planned protest, Ajaero criticised it as an “obsolete strategy” to hinder nationwide protests.

He declared that the NLC would no longer attend such meetings on the eve of any action, viewing them as time-wasting endeavors meant to delay and demobilize the protesters.

“Henceforth, the NLC will no longer be comfortable attending meetings on the eve of any action. Never again! It was a waste of time, waste of energy and nothing comes from such meetings.

“It was to delay us, to demobilise us, and to make people have the impression that we went there to discuss other issues, apart from the issues on ground. This is our new resolve.

“You (FG) can no longer call us for a meeting when we have action tomorrow or next tomorrow, and you delay us till 11pm, 12am in the night, so that we won’t come out to mobilise for action. Such a strategy is obsolete. I think they should adopt new strategies.”

ALSO READ: NLC gives reasons for shelving nationwide protest

Ajaero alleged that the government had employed divide-and-rule tactics, including orchestrating counter-protests.

Additionally, he accused the government of breaching agreements and laws, citing the non-functioning Port Harcourt refinery as an example.

The NLC president urged the government to adopt new strategies and cease deceptive practices.