THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), mourns the death of a former Minister of Education, Prof. Fabian Ngozichukwu Chinedum Osuji. He was 82.

Osuji who had served as Imo State Commissioner for Information and Social Development (1994–1996), and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2000–2003), was appointed Minister of Education in July 2003.

Akume, said Prof. Osuji who was appointed Minister of Education during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, played a key role in initiating policies that have impacted positively the education sector of the country.

SGF described the late former Minister as a thorough-bred politician and an experienced scholar.

“His love for humanity and passion for the development of university education in Nigeria through policy-making, research and publications have made an indelible mark in the education sector,” Akume stated in a statement he personally signed.

He commiserated with the Government and people of Imo State, and his immediate family for the irreparable loss.

