The United Nations said there are great lessons to learn from the Yobe State experience in resetting displaced persons in emergencies.

Mr Robert Piper, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General, stated this on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

He said the early management and resettlement of displaced persons with dignity in Yobe has made the state a role model in the management of emergency situations.

He said:” We have much to learn and share from the Yobe State experience.”

He explained that the state government’s planning process was unique, with great lessons for the world to borrow.

The Special Adviser further dropped the hint to lead a team to the North East state to study its style more and other areas of collaboration.





Responding, Governor Buni said his administration was quick to return the displaced persons back to their communities to live dignified lives as against residing in Internally Displaced Persons Camps.

“We embarked on reconstruction, rehabilitation, and recovery process for the displaced persons to return to their communities and live with dignity,” the Governor said.

Buni added that the state government, in collaboration with development partners, reconstructed infrastructures, including roads, schools, electricity, health and water facilities, to support the resettlement of the communities.

“We also supported them with economic empowerment programmes, including agriculture and various trades for self-reliance to have sustainable means of livelihood.

“The reconstruction and recovery process is capital intensive, but we are determined to resettle the displaced persons in Yobe state with dignity,” the Governor added.

He, however lamented the slow process in the procedure of accessing support from some international organizations.

According to the Governor, the returnee communities have shown great resilience and need encouragement and support to recover their lives.

Governor Buni said there is no government-established IDP in the state, saying the only displaced community yet to return is billed to go back next month.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE