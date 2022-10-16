Tinubu to interact with Northern leaders on Monday

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will take his turn on Monday to interact with Northern Nigeria under the auspices of the Arewa Joint Committee.

The meeting is part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Checks revealed that the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar met with the same group on Saturday at the Arewa House in Kaduna.

The Arewa Joint Committee is a coalition of six groups and institutions from the North. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa and Arewa Research and Development Project.

A statement by Tinubu Media aide, Tunde Rahman, disclosed that his principal would attend the event as part of his decision to engage all segments of the Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity and prosperity.

Investigation revealed that the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, may have decided to shun the event.

A letter dated October 14, 2022, and addressed to the Arewa Joint Committee by the spokesperson to the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation, Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin, gave the busy schedule of the NNPP presidential candidate as the reason for declining the invitation.

