PenCom begins 2023 online verification, enrolment for FG’s retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has commenced the 2023 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Consequently, the management of PenCom has urged all employees of Federal Government Treasury Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2023, and those who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years to avail themselves of the opportunity for enrolment.

Detailing the prerequisite for the enrolment, PenCom said in a statement that “prior to enrolment, all retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit their PFAs to undergo the data recapture exercise. The data recapture exercise entails retirees/prospective retirees providing their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Registration details, Personal Identification Number (PIN) and their National Identity Number (NIN).”

It added that “Retirees and prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it.”

Detailing the options for enrolment, PenCom said those concerned can opt for either self-assisted or Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted format.

It explained that the self-assisted mode entails Retirees/prospective retirees visiting PenCom’s website (www.pencont.com.no) to upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment.

“The step-by-step procedure for the Online Enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website”, PenCom further explained.

The Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted format is for retirees and prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason, therefore, should approach the Pension Desk Officer of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.

The Management of PenCom pointed out that the Verification and Enrolment exercise, which will commence on Monday, October 17, 2022, must be completed on or before December 31, 2022.

