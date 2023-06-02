Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their weights behind the removal of petroleum subsidy positing that in announcing it, President Bola Tinubu, was merely obeying existing law.

They met with the president on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja under the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), after which the chairman and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, declared their position to correspondents.

He said Tinubu never prepared the 2023 Appropriation Act that did not provide for subsidy payment beyond June this year, and therefore, he was not the one that directed the cessation of subsidy payment.

Uzodinma, who noted that all the presidential candidates promised to remove subsidy if elected, also said that since every government must inherit assets and liabilities from preceding governments, subsidy removal was part of the liabilities taken over by the Tinubu administration.

The PGF boss recalled that even the National Economic Council (NEC) led by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also agreed that subsidy must go.

He said petroleum subsidy was no longer sustainable as he said it was pulling the country down.

Uzodinma noted that it has come to the point where it was either managed or it would kill the country.

The Imo governor declared that the APC governors support the president’s move and called on citizens to do the same.

More details to come later…

