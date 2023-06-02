Bauchi State Government has declared that it is working with all relevant stakeholders with the aim of regulating the transportation sector, particularly transport activities, in its quest to tackle insecurity being experienced in the sector.

The disclosure was made by the State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, while performing his first official public function while receiving members and officials of the state branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who paid him a courtesy visit at VIP 9.

The Deputy Governor urged NURTW being critical stakeholders in the transport sector to support the state government’s move towards advancing the sector for economic development and employment opportunities.

He also said that the buses provided to the Union by Governor Bala Mohammed were part of his administration’s desire to assist transport workers to improve their operations and become self reliant.

According to him, “I am highly delighted to receive you on a congratulatory visit. On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, I want to thank you for your immense support towards the successes recorded by the PDP-led administration in the state.”

The Deputy Governor also said that “Governor Bala Mohammed has been giving you a lot of support since coming into power, so I want to urge you, as usual, to be reciprocating the gesture by praying for his success in the task ahead.”

Mohammed Jatau added that the state government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders will embark on aggressive enlightenment on traffic rules and regulations in an effort to reduce traffic challenges, particularly in the Bauchi metropolis and major motor parks.

On his part, NURTW National Officer Sulaiman Adamu assured the Deputy Governor that the Union will not relent in supporting the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in recognition of his support to the association, notably the provision of transport vehicles.

Earlier, the state chairman of NURTW, Isma’il Abubakar congratulated Mohammed Auwal Jatau for emerging as the new deputy governor and enjoined him to remain committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the governor’s developmental projects.