Tinubu promises to tap from experiences, skills of all Nigerians if elected president in 2023

Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Party(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that if elected come 2023 he will do his best to tap the experience, knowledge and skills of all Nigerians from different parts of the country in addressing the challenges of the nation.

The presidential candidate gave the assurance when he met with campaign advisers and patrons at the campaign headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State and DG, APC Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), Dr Makut Simon Macham, the campaign patrons and advisers consist of former governors, national assembly members, ministers, accomplished politicians, and others former senior government appointees.

Speaking at the event, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said the campaign patrons and advisers are politicians of repute who have done so much for the growth of democracy in Nigeria and have worked for the party.

He expressed delight that the patrons are fully behind him and his vision to give Nigeria renewed hope by working with all Nigerians to make the nation better.

Tinubu reassured them that when elected, he will do his best to tap the experience, knowledge and skills of all Nigerians from different parts of the country in addressing the challenges of the nation.

Also speaking, Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima said the wide acceptance of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket demonstrates that Nigerians are moving beyond the politics of ethnicity and religious sentiments to consider capacity and excellence.

In his contribution, the Director-General, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong thanked the campaign patrons and advisers for availing themselves to support the Tinubu/Shettima campaign because of their conviction that he will do his best to carry all Nigerians along.

He said because of their experience and vast connections and followership, the PCC carved out a great opportunity for them to support the campaigns and ensure that it does not derail.

The DG said he was looking forward to having them in Jos for the flag-off of the campaigns which will herald the nationwide movement to engage the people.

APC National chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu commended the PCC and the candidate for coming up with the concept of harnessing the rich and enormous goodwill and potential of great politicians in the APC.

In a goodwill message, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the APC is on its way to winning the elections with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima who are great Nigerians that have achieved a lot in their various political journeys.

