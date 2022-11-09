NASS, FRSC hail Dangote Coal over CSR, road safety in Kogi

The House of Representatives and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have commended Dangote Coal Mines Limited for supporting the government through its multimillion-naira social schemes, and for adopting innovations that have positively impacted the rate of auto crashes in the country.

Speaking at an Interaction Session involving the host communities of Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Safety Commission, Hon Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, said the Dangote Group is a big player and a significant contributor to the development of the Nigerian economy.

While affirming the job-creating strides of the company, the lawmaker said there was a need for the company and the host community to always walk on the same path through the implementation of the mutually consented Community Development Agreement(CDA).

Speaking, a representative of the FRSC, Deputy Corps Marshal, Kayode Fanola, commended the Dangote Group for introducing measures that have helped crash the rate of accidents in the country.

“I can tell you that we have inspected the facilities at the Dangote Drivers School at Obajana, and they met our standard,” Fanola said.

Speaking, a representative of Dangote Transport, Mr Charles Theophilus, said the FRSC officials were involved in training the Dangote drivers.

It would be recalled that early this year, the Dangote Cement Plc established a well-equipped driver school at Obajana in Kogi State.

Representative of the host community and Youth leader, Mr Samuel Adejoh Ibrahim, told lawmakers at the session that the company was implementing the CDA signed in July 2019.

The Youth leader said that solar-powered boreholes, bridge and road construction, and the construction of blocks of classrooms and a Clinic were some of the projects implemented by the company at the Awo Akpali community.

Leader of the Dangote delegation to the interactive session Alhaji Taslim Jimoh told lawmakers that the Dangote Group is a law-abiding company, adding that compensation has been paid, adding that other requirements needed for coal mining have been met.

Speaking at the Interactive session, the company’s Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Mrs Ebere Okonkwo, said the Dangote Cement Plc was reviewing its recruitment process and certification of drivers in collaboration with FRSC