President Bola Tinubu, Governors from the South West and Kogi are expected to be in attendance at the Yoruba security summit scheduled to hold at Ile-Ife, Osun state on Thursday.

The summit is conveyed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeoye Enitan Ogunwuso.

The summit, according to the statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Ooni of Ife, Otunba Moses Olafare is in response to the urgent and pressing need for a collective effort to address the recent security challenges facing the Southwest part of Nigeria.

It will be chaired by the former Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade while the host governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his counterparts from the region will be in attendance.

The statement read in part, “The Yoruba Security Summit holding on Thursday 29th February will bring together Oodua traditional rulers from Southwest region and from parts of Kogi Kwara states of Nigeria. Other participants are expected to be from a diverse array of stakeholders, including security experts, civil societies, labour union representatives, political leaders, religious leaders, captains of industries, youths, students’ organizations, and Yoruba Self-Determination groups. This inclusive approach aims to facilitate a comprehensive and collaborative strategy to address the multifaceted security challenges facing the Yoruba people.

“The summit will be graced by the esteemed presence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the special guest of honour.”