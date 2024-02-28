MTN Nigeria has said in alignment with its core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, has successfully integrated OpenAI on the MTN Zigi Chatbot.

This heralds a groundbreaking standard for Artificial Intelligence-driven customer service in Africa.

In partnership with Microsoft and Chatbot service delivery provider, Superbo, the MTN Zigi Chatbot, powered by (mirroring) ChatGPT version 3.5, is currently operational and actively serving customers.

The successful integration of OpenAI onto the MTN Zigi Chatbot has ushered in an era of enhanced customer experiences where customers can benefit from swift responses, accurate information and a seamlessly interactive experience.

The achievement has resulted in a remarkable increase in customer satisfaction ratings as evidenced by the results observed throughout extensive trials and testing phases.

Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer at MTN Nigeria, emphasised the company’s dedication to customer-centric innovation.

“Our customers are the cornerstone of our endeavours at MTN. We are continually exploring innovative avenues to simplify their lives and ensure they experience excellence on our network.

“The integration of OpenAI into our Chatbot underlines our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering the highest quality of service to our customers,” he said.