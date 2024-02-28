Kebbi State Government has vowed to collaborate with the National Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) in addressing socioeconomic, ecological and environmental challenges of host communities.

The Governor, Dr Nasir Idris made this pledge when the commission paid him courtesy visit in Abuja.

Dr Idris added that the Kebbi state government is ever ready to provide an enabling environment for the commission to drive its developmental projects.

“We will do our best to collaborate with you and ensure that these benefits continue because this commission is our baby, so therefore we will do everything humanly possible to create an enabling environment for you people to drive.

Kebbi state is ever ready to collaborate with you. You have started training our youth so that at the end of the day to reduce the unemployment rate that is all over the country.

Speaking on the commission’s achievements, he said it is the best gift to give a developing country, adding that they are part of his campaign promises to his people.

“What you are doing is that the best thing to offer to the people you love. It is part of some of my campaign promises I made to my people during the election, so that people will no longer depend on the government, we want people to be independent and stand on their own.”

He further appreciated the commission for its huge impact on the lives of the host communities, adding that the able to achieve more due to its leadership qualities and teamwork.

“I want to seek this opportunity to thank the management of the commission. You are working as a team that is why you are able to achieve these things that you have enumerated. We are not unaware of the role that this commission is playing for the betterment of our people, including the government of Kebbi state under my able leadership. I still want to use the platform to thank the management for not disappointing us.

“You are opportune to have a good management team that is why you people are able to succeed in the implementation of these policies, therefore I want you to keep it up and continue to carry them along because they have so many things to offer due to their experiences and expertise to support you.

“Our people that are living in the riverine areas,my fourteen Local government areas are under the commission and they have benefited greatly, likewise I know what you have been doing in Kebbi state,you also do in order states because some of these staff come from them and also plead with them to continue to support you to succeed.”