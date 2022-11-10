Tinubu, most sellable candidate for Presidency ― Ribadu

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said the job of galvanising support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been made seamless with the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its standard bearer.

Ribadu a chieftain of the APC who incidentally is the Director, Directorate of Stakeholder Relations, made the remakes on Thursday during the inauguration of his Committee.

He however appealed to the party chieftains not to underrate the opposition parties by not relenting in mobilising supports for the ruling party.

He said: “Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us. We have the most saleable product in the market today. There is no one candidate out there that is better than our own. Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough bred administrator and maverick politician. He has something to show from his glowing antecedent, he will not learn on the job. He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier.

“Though this election is literally a walk over for us, we should not leave anything to chances. We should not under-rate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet.”

He appealed to members of the stakeholders relations to work as a team, avoid acrimony to justify the confidence reposed in them which informed their nominations as members of the strategic committee.

“Today, we begin a process of harmonization and formalizing whatever it was that was in existence for the onwards journey. The purpose is to inject every available energy, thinking and resources that is in this room and beyond to make sure we deliver Asiwaju comes February 25.

“As persons chosen by our leadership to knock doors and market our candidate to key stakeholders across the length and breadth of this country, we should know that our job is both strategic and crucial to the party’s success. Everyone here is brought in deliberately based on competence, trust and the believe that we would be selfless in prosecuting this assignment. Therefore, we should not sleep or rest until the mandate is secured and delivered.

“Looking at the faces and names of individuals assembled in the Directorate, I’m sure we are have a good assemblage of distinguished ladies and gentlemen who are capable of accomplishing the task at hand.

“May I remind you that this is a call to service. In life of service, one’s first consideration should be the impact one makes under the circumstance. We should therefore not to waver or get distracted by any challenge that we may encounter along the road. We are challenged to deliver and we should challenge ourselves to ensure we did not disappoint.”

Former Osun State Governor and pioneer Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande conducted the inauguration of the Nuhu Ribadu led Committee.

