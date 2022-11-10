I spend at least N2m daily on life problems, Skit maker, Ashmusy reveals

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular Instagram skit maker and content creator, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has claimed that she spends nothing less than N2 million every day on different life problems.

The skitmaker made this known on Wednesday on her Instagram story.

According to her, she doesn’t even know where all the bills come from, but they constantly gulp money every day.

Wondering if she is the only one who spends that huge amount of money every day, she further asked her fans if there is any other person in her shoes.

She wrote, “Please am I the only one that spends at least N2m on life problems per day? I mean daily… Is it just me?

“I don’t know where these bills come from but they surely come. They fall like manna from heaven.. Like boom! They just appear. Pay 400k for this, 700k for this etc. Like Whooo whyyy whattttt howwww? Everyday.”

Apart from Skit making, Amarachi who hails from Enugu state is also an actress, brand influencer and businesswoman.

