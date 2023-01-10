Tinubu meets APC Governors

“Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held a crucial meeting with the governors on the party platform on Monday night in Abuja.”

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held a crucial meeting with the governors on the party platform on Monday night in Abuja.

Investigation revealed that the meeting which had a sizeable number of the APC Governors was held in Asokoro on their return from Yola, Adamawa state capital where they held a presidential rally.

The agenda of the meeting was a review of campaign strategies and harmonisation of the Independent Campaign Council with the Presidential Campaign Council. A party source revealed that the Independent Campaign Council, a creation of the party standard bearer, Bola Tinubu has generated bad blood in certain state chapters where the party has sitting governors as they operate independently of the state governors.

Apart from Tinubu and his running late, Senator Kashim Shettima, others in attendance were Plateau State Governor and Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong; Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu and the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Others were Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Gombe State counterpart, Inua Yahaya.

Others were Yahaya Bello, Mohammed Matawalle, David Umahi and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governors of Kogi, Zamfara, Ebonyi and Kwara States, respectively.

Former Governor of Edo State, and Deputy DG, PCC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Secretary of the PCC, James Abiodun Faleke, were also in attendance.

