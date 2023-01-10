Ondo businessman raises alarm over threat to life

An Ondo-based businessman and Managing Director of Holyview Investment International Limited, Pastor Babatunde Adebayo, petitioned the state Police and other security agents to come to his rescue over an alleged threat to his life by some faceless people who have been calling and sending messages, threatening to eliminate him.

Adebayo explained to newsmen in Akure that the faceless persons have been contacting him and speaking to him through foreign-like telephone numbers, lamenting they have made life to become unbearable for him.

He said apart from the messages and anonymous call, he disclosed that he narrowly escaped from some men in an unmarked vehicle who trailed him to his church, while the callers have been threatening him to vacate his landed property located at Plot 1-18, Alagbaka Extension II, Akure, and his office property at Oke Emeso Street, Akure, Ondo State.

He said “One of the messages sent to my mobile set reads: “You are joking with your life and your business but you don’t know. Very soon we shall see if the police, DSS and soldiers can protect you in this Akure.”

When asked why he could be the target of his tormentors, the businessman, who deals in computer hardware and software, said he could not figure out who was after his life.

He, however, disclosed that he has a matter pending at the appellate court in Lagos which has to do with a loan he got to fund a contract award.

According to him, the financial institution got a ruling against him, his company and the Guarantor, Pastor Samson Oluwamodede, General Overseer of Prayer Centre, Akure through who he was introduced to the financial institution for the loan.

Failing to pay back the loan due to the inability of the awarding bank to credit his account with 80% of the contract value, he said the financial institution therefore, on October 15, 2014, dragged him, his company and guarantor to court, demanding repayment of over 190 percent interest rate per annum as against the agreed 30% interest rate per annum.

In Suit No: LD/7382/14, on July 2, 2015, Justice O.A. Williams of the High Court of Lagos State in the Lagos Judicial Division, Fast Track Commercial Revenue and Mortgage Division, Court No 22, Igbosere, Lagos, ruled in favour of the finance company despite the contentious interest rate.

He, however, said he had on November 9, 2017, filed a motion on notice at the Court of Appeal in the Lagos judicial division, sitting in Lagos, challenging the judgement of the lower court with Appeal No. 2017 CA/L/1009M/15 Suit No. LD/7382/14 and was granted on November 13, 2018.





