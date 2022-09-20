Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him ― Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is his elder brother, who he respects.

He disclosed this in an interview an online medium which shared the news on Monday.

When asked about the recent video that went viral in which he reportedly labelled Tinubu as unfit to rule Nigeria, Peter Obi stated that Tinubu is his elder brother and that he respects him for his contributions to Nigeria.

Obi said, “Tinubu is an elder brother of mine and I respect him for who he is. They have contributed one way or the other in the past and they have to be respected and recognised in due time, but I just tried to explain that because they contributed in the past and everything doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to stay forever and ever. They move on and things move on.

“It’s like Brazil today, they recognise that sometimes, Pele was a star, a fantastic footballer but they are not going to field him in today’s match.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps Raise Alarm Over Plot To Sink Nigeria Through Fuel Subsidy

THE House of Representatives on Monday raised the alarm over alleged plans to sink the country through the controversies trailing the fuel subsidy regimee….

How We Lured Our Victim, Killed Him To Get Part Of His Wealth —Okada Riders

Two suspected killers of one Oguntade Wasiu have narrated how they lured him into a site in the guise of showing him a piece of land he desired to buy, killed him and took his motorcycle and mobile phone to have a share of the money they believed he was making from being a Yahoo boy (internet fraudster))…

ASUU Strike Only Affects Federal Universities ― APC Youth Leader

Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU))….

Behold, The Youngest King In South-West, Nigeria; Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya

In 2019, Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state registered its name in the list of communities where minors become traditional rulers with the ascension of 16 year old Senior Secondary II student, Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya, Akinghare II,who was enthroned as the new Ojima Arujale of Okelusee…





EDITORIAL: The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

YESTERDAY, marking the departure of quite an era, the remains of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, were committed to mother earth at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles outside London, a site housing 10 former sovereigns.….

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Queen Elizabeth II: Lessons From A Monarch

Edward Mendlowitz, known as Emeritus Partner in “The Partners Network”, an American company supporting accounting practices in the God’s Own Country, wrote a piece titled: “The Evil Men Do”.…