Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the sum of N12.5 billion for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and dualisation of 35.6km Iwo Road Interchange-Olodo-Lalupon-Odo Oba Road.

The contract covers the Oyo State end of the Oyo-Osun boundary linking Ibadan in Oyo State to Iwo, Osun State.

This was disclosed to newsmen, on Tuesday, by the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin, shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Sangodoyin noted that the two state governments of Oyo and Osun will flag off the project very soon, saying: “Today, we held the 9th of the Oyo State Executive Council meeting and at the meeting, we approved the reconstruction, rehabilitation and dualisation of the 35.6km road that links the Iwo road interchange to Olodo Bank to Lalupon to Odo-Oba Bridge, which is a boundary between Oyo State and Osun states.

“The road project is subdivided into three parts. The first is the 7.7km from the Iwo Road interchange to Olodo Bridge. “Also, we will extend the bridge to about 24 metres wide and 12 metres long.

“On the second tranche, we also want to dualise the 500 metres from the bridge to Ogunmarako Junction and thereafter, we will do a 27.33km from Ogunmarako to Odo-Oba Bridge at the other end of Oyo and Osun boundary.

“We are going to do the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the bridge there and the contract sum is N12, 560,920,000 for a duration of 18 months. It was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited.”

The council also approved the restoration, modernisation and maintenance of street lights at 10 strategic junctions across Oyo State for the sum of N247 million, through the Alternative Funding Project Approach.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Seun Asamu.

According to him, the Executive Council approved the project for the restoration, modernisation and maintenance of traffic lights at designated junctions, using the Alternative Funding Approach.

He said: “We intend to begin with 10 junctions, namely Adamasingba, Salvation Army junction; Queen Elizabeth-Secretariat junction; NTA-Government House junction; Oba Akinbiyi-Premier junction; Secretariat-Bodija market junction and Awolowo-Sango-Mokola-Elewure junction in Ibadan.

“Also, we have the Sango-Isaletaba-Ajegunle junction in Saki and the Owode junction in Oyo. These were approved for immediate implementation once the administrative process has been completed.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE