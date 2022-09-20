Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, others make INEC final list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, released the final list of the 18 eligible presidential candidates, their running mates as well as 4,223 candidates for National Assembly seats ahead next general elections.

The Commission had last June released the particulars of nominated candidates for claims and objections.

Among presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties on the list are Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Peter Obi, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Chief Lateef Kola Abiola, candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Peoples Redemption Party, respectively.

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, gave a breakdown of the 4,223 candidates for National Assembly seats: “For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for Federal Constituencies i.e. House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions.”

The Commission also gave a breakdown of the gender of the candidates, including Persons with Disability.

“In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives. Similarly, 381 females comprising 1 for Presidential, 92 for Senate, and 288 for the House of Representatives are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race.”

The Commission also restated provisions of the Electoral Act as it maintained that “no withdrawal or substitution of candidates is allowed except in the event of death as provided in section 34(1) of the Electoral Act or pursuant to an order of a Court of competent jurisdiction.”

“The list published today contains the names of candidates validly nominated for national elections at the close of party primaries and the period earmarked for withdrawal and substitution of candidates. The final list of candidates for State elections (Governorship and State Constituencies) will be published on 4th October 2022 as already indicated on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.”

The statement further revealed that “the list for specific constituencies is published in each State where they are located while the comprehensive nationwide list has been uploaded to the Commission’s website.”





Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, others make INEC final list