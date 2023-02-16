•G5 govs will choose Nigeria’s unity over their political aspirations ― Makinde

Wale Akinselure

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, in Ibadan, rallied the support of governor Seyi Makinde, traditional rulers, party members and residents of Oyo State for his bid.

The series of stopovers culminated in a rally at Mapo hill, Ibadan, where he raised the hand of and presented the APC flag to the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin.

Upon his arrival at the rally venue at about 6.40 pm, Tinubu received a rapturous welcome from the mammoth crowd that converged on the rally venue.

Prior to Tinubu’s arrival, the APC candidates for Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats, had rallied support for Tinubu as well as Folarin and for other candidates of the party at all levels.

Tinubu, who made no remark at the rally venue, was accompanied by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; former governor Kayode Fayemi; former governor Gboyega Oyetola; former minister, Bayo Shittu; former deputy governors, Iyiola Oladokun, Moses Adeyemo; Senator Fatai Buhari; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin; Senator Soji Akanbi among others.

Among those at the rally venue included: the former governor’s wife, Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala; South-West Women Leader, Mrs Yetunde Adesanya; Iyaloja-General, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo; former deputy governor, Mrs Titi Tomori; Senator Olugbenga Kaka; Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

Tinubu was also in the University of Ibadan where he sought the support of traditional rulers in Oyo State and in the South-West led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.





Earlier, during the courtesy call on governor Seyi Makinde at the Oyo governor’s office, Ibadan, Tinubu said he deemed it fit that his first point of call should be to pay respect to Makinde as the Chief Executive and the Chief Security Officer of the state.

Declaring himself the best, most qualified and competent presidential candidate, he added that he was at the governor’s office to solicit Makinde’s worthy endorsement.

Canvassing for support, Tinubu said he aspired to be president of a united Nigeria.

Tinubu said: “It is a campaign day for my aspiration to become the elected president of the federal republic of Nigeria. That cannot operate in a vacuum.

“I am aspiring to be the president of united, one country, Nigeria. And for that sake, political divides and separation must be cleared out of our way; that is why the first port of call should be the Chief Executive and Security officer of the state constitutionally.

“And that is why I am here to give you insight into why we are here in Oyo State today. Thank you for the good reception you gave us. It is not easy to take an opposition entourage into the canopy of your shed.

“But you did. Equally, you have demonstrated the characteristics of a good leader, a persevering and working individual regardless of political divides and respectful in every aspect of your behaviour. So, today, I decided to give you that respect. Thank you for the good work you are doing in Oyo State.

“I am greatly proud to be at this historical building where several political histories were concluded. You are a very lucky individual to have been part of this since you took over the reins of this state.

“I am here to pay simple respect and explain to you that we will behave ourselves during the campaign rally to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and equally, to be of service to our nation.

“It is about time we looked at politics from a different prism and removed all antagonism to constitutional democracy. I wish you well and believe if you look around, you can easily see the difference between all of us that remain in the race.

“I believe I am better and more qualified and competent than any other candidate. I am the best of them all. I am here equally to solicit your worthy endorsement.”

Responding, Makinde said he would choose unity of the country, equity and fairness over politics.

The governor maintained that the message of the G-5 governors and integrity group is that, if they have to choose between the unity of this country and political aspirations, they will choose the unity of this country.

He, therefore, urged Tinubu to carry on with his campaign, saying Oyo people would vote for equity and fairness on February 25.

He equally stated that if Nigeria is to progress, citizens must evolve a system that includes inclusivity, fairness, justice, and equity in how the country is run.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Oyo State for your campaign. We have done everything to ensure that the exercise is peaceful and also enable you to pass your message to the people of the state.

“We don’t play politics with governance here. I have my brother here, the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola. We worked together irrespective of the party affiliations, to solve a particular problem, which has lingered between Oyo and Osun States. It is a demonstration of putting our people first as opposed to the party affiliations.

“Like you rightly pointed out, Sir, if you look at the wall (in the Executive Council Chambers), you will see from the colonial masters all the way to the immediate past Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“Here, we do have a sense of history, and some of them ruled under different political parties. So, players will come and go but our country will remain.

“We, the G-5 and Integrity group are saying that look, if we have to choose between the unity of this country and our political aspirations, we will choose the unity of this country.

“So, I alluded to the sacrifices made by our APC colleagues, the governors from the Northern part of this country because we also monitored your emergence, and they sacrificed certain things for the unity of this country.

“If we have to move forward as a people, we have to evolve a system such that there is inclusivity, fairness, justice and equity in how we run this country. If the country does not survive, the political parties will fade away.

“So, I will say that I wish you well. It is only a few days to go; about nine days. One thing I want you to take away from this visit today is the fact that we will vote for equity, for fairness, for justice and for the unity of Nigeria in this presidential election.”

Members of the APC entourage that visited the governor’s office included former national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former Minister and Senator from Lagos State, Musiliu Obanikoro, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and other top leaders of the APC.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE