•303,955 PVCs not collected

Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State, Mr Oyelami Oyekola Oludayo, has disclosed that a total of 303,955 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected in the state.

Oludayo who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting in Akure, said 1,687,389, voters out of a total number of 1,991,344 registered voters in the state.

He expressed the commitment of the electoral body to the conduct of free and credible elections for sustainable democracy in the country.

According to him, “the Commission is consequently ready and more than

ever before determined to conduct a very credible and acceptable general elections come 2023.

“We expected that the political parties and candidates abide by the provisions of the law, INEC’s regulations and guidelines as well as their Constitutions and guidelines.

“The civil society organizations deploy observers of high integrity and impeccable character to observe the elections across the state.”

