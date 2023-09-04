President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies.

The president, who is scheduled to depart Abuja for India later in the day to attend the G20 summit held between 9 and 10, presided over the meeting attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, his Navy counterpart, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also in attendance at the closed-door meeting were some ministers, including that of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

