Tinubu has no candidate for Reps, assemblies in Lagos, says Rep member

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a National Leader and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied endorsing or asking anyone jostling for the Lagos State House of Assembly or House of Representatives ticket from Mushin Federal Constituency of Lagos State or other places to step down.

According to a statement made available by a member of the 9th House of Representatives who pleaded anonymity, Tinubu had at no time endorsed nor interfered in the choice of any of the aspirants vying for various elective offices in the state.

He, however, urged those interested in contesting to follow the party’s guidelines and pursue their aspirations.

While confirming Tinubu’s stance through a statement issued by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman last Thursday, the lawmaker dismissed the insinuation that the National leader of the APC had endorsed certain aspirants already in Mushin and other Local Governments despite saying otherwise the day he endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

He maintained that Senator Tinubu had no preferred aspirant vying for other offices in the forthcoming elections, adding that promoters of the falsehood are only doing that to suit their narratives.