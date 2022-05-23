PDP primaries: Abia speaker, others emerge candidates for House of Reps

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has been declared the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency held on Sunday.

Other interim results showed that for Isialangwa North/Isialangwa South Federal Constituency, Prof. Anthony C B Agbazuere, the immediate past Chief Of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu won, while for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, an incumbent, Chimobi Ebisike defeated the state Commissioner for Health Ikechi Mgbeoji to retain the ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

In Bende Federal Constituency, a former House of Representative member, Nnenna Ukeje won with great chances of returning back after several years of absence at the green chamber.

Also in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Tribune Online gathered that no election was conducted there, as Dr Sam Anya and Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu an incumbent member House of Assembly representing Ohafia was said to have both declared themselves winners of the House of Representative’s primary even as no electoral officers were reportedly present to conduct the election.

The results of Ukwa east/Ukwa west, Obingwa/Ugwunnagbo/Osisioma and Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituencies are still being awaited.

However, the primaries were reportedly marred by irregularities, protests and withdrawals due to process malfunction in many areas.





In Umuahia, the Abia Speaker, Rt Hon Engr Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji in a crisis-free, transparent and credible primary, polled a total of 86 votes out of the 99 accredited delegates to emerge the winner.

Similarly, more issues also arose over the House of Assembly primary as results were seen without most electoral officers coming to the election venues to conduct the primary.

The primaries that were supposed to start by 8 am started at about 3.30 pm. It was a three-man delegate election adopted by the party.

Official reaction from the party in the state is being awaited.

