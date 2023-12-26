For final considerations and passage of the 2024 Appropriation bill by the National Assembly, the Senate will resume for plenary on Saturday.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed this in a telephone chat with Tribune Online.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Red Chamber would pass the 2024 Budget estimated at N27.5trillion at the Saturday plenary session.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had last month formally presented the budget to the joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly.

The budget presentation was thereafter followed by defence of budget estimates by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Chief Executive Officers of federal government revenue earning agencies before relevant Senate Committees .

Further checks revealed that Chairmen of the Senate Committees had since submitted their reports to the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

