The Redeemed Christian Church of God has clarified that Pastor E.A Adeboye respects and honours Traditional rulers in the nation and therefore never asked any King to vacate his throne for him to sit on.

This clarification came after photos of Pastor Adeboye sitting on a chair that looks like a throne emerged online and caused mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The Public Relations of the RCCG therefore issued clarifications via their social media accounts explaining that the referred chair was not a king’s throne but a chair that was prepared at the altar where he was supposed to minister.

“The clarification statement reads: “ It has been brought to our attention that Pastor E. A. Adeboye supposedly asked a King to vacate his throne so he could sit on it.

“This is false!

“Pastor E.A Adeboye was going to minister from the altar and there was a chair which was the only chair prepared for him which was already placed there.

“At no point during his time at the ministration did he ask any of the Kings to vacate their throne for him to sit on.

“The seat on the altar was brand new. No other King or individual had sat on the seat before!

“Pastor E.A Adeboye truly respects and honours the traditional chiefs & traditional rulers in our nation.

“He honours them, holds them in high regard and would not do anything at all to demean them.

“Pastor E.A Adeboye appeals to all those who are fabricating and spreading various false comments.

“Pastor Adeboye does not consider himself ‘God’!

“He did not and would never displace any person from his throne for him to sit down.

The RCCG therefore implore all to avoid fake news and find the truth about matters concerning Pastor Adeboye before commenting.

https://x.com/RCCG_PR/status/1739552194121134347?s=20