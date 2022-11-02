Tinubu, Folarin roll out plans to improve health sector

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin have rolled out their plans for an improved health sector.

Speaking at a parley with the health workers in Oyo state, Tinubu who was represented at the occasion by the former Commissioner of Health in Oyo state, Dr Isaac Omolabi said the election of Tinubu as the next President of the country would witness the rapid transformation of the sector.

He admitted that the nation has the brain in the sector but they needed to be encouraged in terms of remuneration and provision of modern health facilities.

“The nation’s medical personnel have a record of excellence globally.”

He stated that the nation is a little bit at crossroads adding that “the present generation and the generation to come must responsibly act fast.

“Tinubu is not just a Yoruba man but a critical thinker that loves this country and wants the country to progress. If we agree to do this, we will only be left with the full option. APC will win fair and square.”

Commending Folarin, he said “ I guarantee you, for the first time in the history of Oyo state, we have not had any competent candidate that considered the health sector, agriculture, education, undeveloped as we have in Senator Teslim Folarin.

“He is concerned about how to improve the health sector of Oyo state, not only education but also the human capacity for health. He knows you’re underfunded and not well paid. How do we address these challenges, he is more than aware and can do it.”

On his part, Senator Folarin decried decay in the Oyo state sector.

According to him, ‘Oyo State’s health sector is in shambles in terms of infrastructure, equipment and intolerable working conditions of health workers. Some other glaring problems include understaffing in our hospitals, expensive treatment and unavailability of basic drugs. The situation is all the more tragic in rural areas.

“It is worth noting the University College Hospital is the biggest public-sector hospital in Oyo State, which is visited by thousands of common people on a daily basis for receiving emergency care and getting routine treatments and tests. But the institution is overstretched. Hence, the need to comprehensively upgrade all the state-owned hospitals and also provide new standard ones to serve the lacking communities.

“As a lawmaker representing Oyo central senatorial district, I have made significant interventions in the health sector of Oyo State by facilitating four (4) standard healthcare facilities vis-a-vis Primary healthcare centre, Pade in Akinyele LGA; Primary healthcare centre, Olode in Oluyole LGA; Araromi Market in Oyo East LGA and the latest one, which is due for commissioning is 100-bed Mother-Child Specialist Hospital Abode in Ona-Ara LGA.

“A recent study shows that Oyo state is currently ranked 12th out of 36 states in terms of healthcare provision and last in the Southwest zone. Before Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration was inaugurated, our state was 8th on the log. To me and to the good people of Oyo state, this is a reversal of fortune.

“However, I must commend all our health workers for risking your lives to save lives.





“Our mission for the health sector of Oyo state is to improve quality of life by making healthcare delivery available, accessible and affordable.”

