President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on his 58th birthday celebration in a statement issued by his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu’s congratulatory message commended the Speaker’s leadership qualities and prayed for greater wisdom and strength to sustain the worthy legacy of stable and productive leadership in the House.

This is in determined pursuit of the actualization of the Renewed Hope agenda of the governing All Progressives Congress-led administration.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu warmly felicitates with the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as a reputable public servant, attains his new age of 58 on Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“The President shares in the joy of Nigerians and well-wishers from around the world as they celebrate the humble Prince of Zazzau Emirate on his special day, particularly in view of his landmark contributions to the nation’s House of Representatives.

He was recognised as the legislator who sponsored the highest number of bills in the 8th Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

He broke records by sponsoring 74 bills, out of which 21 were signed into law, in the 9th Assembly between 2019 and 2023.

“The President notes that Iyan Zazzau had equally served in numerous committees in the House, such as Commerce, Finance, Special Duties, Defence, and Public Procurement, amongst others, before emerging as the House Speaker.

His election recorded the greatest winning coalition vote in Nigerian Speakership election history, with an overwhelming majority of 353 votes out of 359 votes cast.

“President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to grant the respected academician greater wisdom and strength as the Speaker successfully sustains the worthy legacy of stable and productive leadership in the House of Representatives from the hallowed seat.

This is in determined pursuit of the actualisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of the governing All Progressives Congress-led administration of the President,” Ngelale said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…