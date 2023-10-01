A non-governmental organisation, The Ecumenical Water Network of Africa (EWNA), has called on governments at all levels to fulfil the essential requirement of providing portable, clean, and safe water for citizens across the country.

Reverend Kolade Fadahunsi, the convener of the project, made this call during a stakeholders’ engagement in Ifaki and Aramoko Ekiti communities in Ekiti State over the weekend.

He emphasised that the network believes providing water is a constitutional responsibility that the government must fulfil for the development of any country or state.

He noted that the government must allocate funds to repair and maintain the reservoirs across Ekiti State, which would act as a channel for water provision to the people in the state, especially those at the grassroots level.

Prior to this engagement, the group had educated and trained journalists in the state on the importance of water availability and accessibility, emphasising that it significantly enhances the quality of life for the people of the state.

Speaking in Ifaki-Ekiti during the stakeholders’ engagement, the cleric urged residents to convey their requests to lawmakers in the 10th Assembly, both at the national and state levels, to prioritise fixing and ensuring the functionality of the reservoirs rather than drilling boreholes, which would benefit only a few people within specific localities.

He stated that making the reservoirs functional would ensure more communities have access to portable water, benefiting many families and households while mitigating potential environmental hazards associated with borehole drilling across the state.

In a similar effort in Aramoko Ekiti, Reverend Fadahunsi, who led the team, explained that the administration of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji would certainly provide households with water if they formally requested it from the state government, instead of requesting money for frivolous and personal purposes.

During the visit to Aramoko Ekiti, the team, along with clergy and members of St. Phillips Anglican Church, inspected the mini water works where three reservoirs intended to supply Aramoko, Erinjiyan, and Ikogosi Ekiti are currently abandoned.

Community leaders attending the stakeholders’ engagement programme also called on the government to prioritise the supply of water to households and major communities.

