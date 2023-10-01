The Federal Government and the organised Labour (Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria) have just commenced a last-minute negotiation meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in view to avert the impending indefinite strike.

The meeting, which was called at the instance of the federal government, is apparently an attempt to prevent the nationwide indefinite strike called by NLC and TUC.

Present at the ongoing meeting on the side of organised labour are the NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Secretary of the TUC, Nuhu Toro and his counterpart from NLC, Emma Ugbaja.

The government team is led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other members of the government team include the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejecha, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu

Also present are some directors from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

There was no opening ceremony as the meeting went straight into closed doors.

