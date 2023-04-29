Barely 48 hours after after he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Yahaya Bello, Hon. Ododo Usman, the APC Gubernatorial candidate for Kogi 2023, has bagged another endorsement from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who received Ododo at his residence in Abuja on Saturday, urged party members in the State to work towards the party’s victory at the polls.

He stated that Kogi has been an APC stronghold with consistent electoral victories since 2015 and expressed no doubt that Ododo would emerge victorious in November.

The President-elect also commended the party leadership and supporters for their overwhelming victory in the last election.

Earlier, Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, who led Ododo on the visit, said party members chose Ododo as the candidate based on his “capacity, competence, and ability to lead effectively”.

He assured Tinubu that “Kogites would vote for consolidation, which Ododo’s candidacy represents”, having witnessed the “progress” made in the state in the last seven years.

Ododo had emerged Kogi APC flag-bearer, having garnered 78,704 votes to defeat other contestants in the April 14 APC Primary held in the State.

