Excitement has enveloped the people of Beneku and its neighbouring communities in Ndokwa East Council of Delta State as the bridge in the area is nearing completion.

Some of the regular users of the pontoon across the Ase River at Beneku expressed their joy over the level of work done so far on the bridge when the state commissioner for Works Highways and Urban Roads, Comrade Reuben Izeze, paid an unscheduled visit to the construction site of the project.

One of the residents, Osita Ossai, said, “The construction of the Beneku Bridge is one of the best things that has happened to the people who have relied on the pontoon to cross the Ase River for decades in transporting their farm produce to markets in the main towns and engaging in other commercial activities.”

“The bridge indeed has bridged that gap, and we are happy,” he said.

The works commissioner said with the success recorded on the Beneku bridge construction, it’s goodbye to the use of pontoons along the trajectory.

He lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his commitment to completing the project, which was initiated by the immediate past administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, the residents erupted in excitement, born out of the fact that they can now say goodbye to Pontoon because there is a new sheriff in town.

“The Beneku Bridge Project was initiated by the last administration, and it is one of those projects that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has shown genuine interest in and has assured that, all things being equal, he will leave no ongoing project abandoned.

“His commitment to the M.O.R.E. Agenda is unwavering and still on course.

“So let me assure the people of Beneku that I will go back and report what I have witnessed here, what I have seen, and my observations, as the case may be, to the working governor of Delta State, who is delivering unusual governance and quality projects to our people.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori appreciates the residents of Beneku for their peaceful cooperation with the government and the contractor towards seeing the project progress this far.”