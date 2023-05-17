Facts emerged on Wednesday that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, might have commenced the constitution of his cabinet and economic management team.

Tinubu will be inaugurated on May 29, 2023 as the nation’s 16th president.

According to a source who confided in the Nigerian Tribune, Tinubu is particular about hitting the ground running and is determined to put strong hands together to help him actualize his renewed hope agenda.

“The president-elect knows that the expectations are high and is also aware of how impatient Nigerians can be. He does not want to fritter his goodwill, so he wants to have his team ready by May 29. He wants to have the names of those who will form his cabinet as well as members of his economic management team ready ahead of the inauguration,” the source, who is close to the president-elect, said.

According to the source, some of those being considered for appointment include Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje; Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; a former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian University Commission (NUC), Professor Peter Okebukola; and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Others are 2023 APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Benani; a Professor of Energy/Electricity Law, Yemi Oke; a lawyer and former member Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Babatunde Ogala; a former Lagos State commissioner for finance, Mr Wale Edun; a director at Oando Plc, Mr Mofe Boyo; a financial expert and management consultant, Mr Ayo Abina; co-founder of Flutterwave, Mr Iyin Aboyeji; APC National Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel; a former presidential aspirant, Mrs Uju Ohanenye; and a former Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is said to be the choice of the president-elect for the position of Chief of Staff.

According to the source, while Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje is being considered for the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Wike is likely going to emerge as Interior Minister, Dr Fayemi as Foreign Affairs minister, Professor Okebukola as education minister, and Ribadu as Police Affairs minister.

Mr Ogala is being considered for Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Edun is being considered as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, while Mr Ayo Abina is being tipped to be the Minister of State for National Planning. Ms Yewande Sadiku is likely to emerge as Minister of Industry, while Senator Aisha Benani is being considered for the Minister of Power and Mr Mofe Boyo may likely be named as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The source said some among the mentioned people who may not get cabinet appointments would be constituted into the Economic Management Team, while others would be considered for headship of some critical revenue-generating agencies.

The source stated that while the president-elect would prefer to pick members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for cabinet and other critical positions, he is not averse to looking beyond the party to get capable people to help him in the actualization of his plan to revamp the economy.





