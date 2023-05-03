Businessman and Chairman, Oyo-Si-Maa-Dun Foundation, Dr Abisoye Fagade, has expressed conviction that Nigeria will live up to its reputation as the giant of Africa under the incoming administration of the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, which is due for inauguration later this month.

Fagade, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, stated this on Wednesday at a thanksgiving and pre-inauguration prayer session held at a private facility in Ibadan in honour of the president-elect.

He ascribed the emergence of Tinubu to the will of God, saying that it was an indication that it was time for the country to fulfill its destiny “as a land blessed with milk and honey.”

He said: “Shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in in 2015, we realised that Nigeria would need a strong character from the South to succeed him in 2023 and the name Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu readily began to resonate. What informed this was his track record, character and capacity as a tested and trusted well-rounded leader and administrator.

“In 2020, we started putting all necessary machinery in motion to prevail on the man (Asiwaju) to throw his hat into the ring and, like a true patriotic leader and democrat, he accepted to take up the gauntlet. As expected, the journey was rough as we encountered many challenges but in the end, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won a popular mandate to lead the most populous black nation in the world by defeating the presidential candidates of all other political parties in the February 25 poll.

“As a major stakeholder in the Tinubu project, Oyo-Si-Maa-Dun (OSMD) Network led in the task of sensitising, mobilising and motivating all relevant stakeholders to key into the project. And today, we gather here to appreciate some of the key people who played one role or the other in the efforts that yielded victory for the president-elect particularly in Oyo State.

“Basically, we are here today to offer our thanks to God Almighty and also appreciate some key partners with whom we ran a successful Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in Oyo State. We also included in our programme for the day, an inter-faith prayer session aimed at seeking the face of God as the whole world awaits the successful inauguration and take-off of a new APC government of Senator Bola Tinubu.”

Party leaders and dignitaries who attended the event include former Oyo State APC chairman, Chief Akin Oke; Alhaja Tinuade Adigun, Dr Joshua Oyebamiji, Olawale Sadare, Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete, Mr John Aremu, Mrs Funke Akinpelu, Mr Sikiru Akinola, Mr Akinyinka Akinwale and Alhaja Folasade Adesanya.

