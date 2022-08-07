Tinubu a detribalised Nigerian ― YCE

The Lagos State chapter of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has described the former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of All Progressive (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his efforts toward stabilising democracy in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, while also throwing its weight behind his presidential bid.

YCE noted that Tinubu has shown the rich quality of a good leader as the governor of Lagos State by running all-inclusive goverment, drawing people from different ethnic extradition as part of his administration.

According to a communique issued at the end of its quarterly meeting, which was signed by its Chairman, Mr Francis Akinikawe; the Secretary, Chief Clement Fadipe; National Treasurer, Hon Aremu Akindele, and the National Welfare Officer, Chief Mrs Funmi Jabaru, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, Lagos YCE said Tinubu as the chief crusader of Nigeria democracy, stands for justice, fairness and national cohesion.

They noted that the many problems currently facing the nation would be solved if Tinubu emerges as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

The statement read in parts: “We believe that you are capable of leading the nation despite challenges of insecurity, economy downtown and we know you can turn the nation for the better.

“We want the world to know that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a phenomenon in the world of politics. We are not against group or aspirations but all we are saying is that Tinubu is the right person for the job.

“He is the best man for the job at this point in time while our support for his candidacy is borne out of his starling performances and tracks record of achievements over the years as fishers of men with just and equitable management of men and distribution of the available resources under his watch at every given opportunity.”

