Time to pass on the relay baton

With the recent events currently taking place in our dear country Nigeria, the giant of Africa, all I can do is to ask myself how we got to this stage of decay, where the youths and as a matter of fact most Nigerians are saying enough is enough.

Nigerians are the easiest to please but would not accept being taken for granted. It is time to rewrite policies and procedures, ensuring that peace is not taken for granted. Without this formation, there’s no going forward. If not, please remember the colour in the middle of the Nigerian flag, and if I have to remind you, it’s white, meaning peace, with the ability to hold the green colours which means vegetation and prosperity.

I am proud to be a citizen of Nigeria, a country which alone roars for the rest of other African countries but I must say it as I see it. Enough is enough; let’s think twice so peace can reign, never forgetting that no Nigerian blood should be shed at home and abroad. Reform and good governance is what is being asked for; these conditions will bring about peace, not just for the youths who have taken to the streets alone but also for those who are in the corridors of power.

Enough is enough; let peace reign in order for prosperity to gain ascendancy.

Nigeria first! God bless the people of Nigeria and May God bless Mr president.

Taiwo Thompson,

Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Time to pass Time to pass

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Time to pass

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Time to pass Time to pass

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE