Thugs set Gombe PDP campaign office ablaze

Suspected political thugs in the early hours of Monday, attacked the campaign office of the gubernatorial candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Jibrin Barde.

The yet-to-be-identified arsonists attacked the building for the second time in 4 months has carried out a similar attack in August this year before the state government through its agents bulldozed the structure claiming security reasons.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident promising however that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice.

The Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar told Tribune Online, “yes, we received the report and our men swiftly went to the scene of the incident. The Commissioner of Police has already directed a discreet investigation into the matter.”

He, however, assured that the command is ever ready to ensure hitch-free electioneering campaigns by all the political parties stressing that adequate security cover will be accorded to the parties in line with the provisions of the relevant laws of the country.

The command also called on politicians to watch the actions of their supporters to ensure that no breach of the peace was aided by them warning that the command will not condone any act that will breach the relative peace in the state.

