25-year-old Adebanke crowned Miss Oyo 2022

Twenty-five-year-old Community Health and Extension Worker student of the College of Health Technology, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Miss Adedairo Adebanke, has been crowned winner of the Miss Oyo beauty pageant for 2022.

Adedairo, who has contested in the pageant a couple of times, was crowned on Sunday at the 19th edition of the most consistent event in the state held at Felicia Hall, Jogor Events Centre, Ibadan.

She beat 22 other contestants to win the coveted prize of a Toyota Yaris car donated by Accord Senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi.

Miss Mohammed Tolulope, 24; Adunmide Adewale Feranmi, 21 and Adepoju Felicia, 23, emerged as the first to third runners-up respectively.

Isiaka Zainab Ormeiza, 30 and Adedapo Cecilia, 22, won in Miss Intellect and Miss Elegant categories respectively.

The runners-up went home with electronics donated by Foodco, while the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Ripples, CMWG Travels, Faozey, House of Representatives member for Oyo North Federal Constituency, Honourable Laide Akinremi also provided financially and logistics support for the event.

Adelabu, who hosted the winners and the contestants two years ago, has also promised to do the same for this year’s participants in the contest at a later date.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Honourable Stanley Adedeji, gave a N100, 000 prize money to each of the 23 contestants.

The event was organised by Mayor Isaac Brown’s Silverstone Communications and powered by Fresh FM 105.9 and Blast FM 98.3, Ibadan, owned by the popular gospel musician, Dr Yinka Ayefele.

Present at the ceremony which was characterised by glitz and glamour were the Accord governorship, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Dr Ayefele; Accord candidate for Oyo Central, Nurudeen Faozey, council chairmen led by the ALGON chairman and Egbeda Local Government chairman, Honourable Sikiru Sanda; and Labour Party candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Dexter Akin-Alamu.

The panel of judges, which had the popular inspirational speaker and family therapist, Mrs Funke Adetuberu as a member, was chaired by the Commissioner for Energy, Seun Ashamu.

