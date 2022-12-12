Mottainai clear heaps of refuse on Ibadan pedestrian bridge

The Oyo State Government Waste Management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. on Friday cleared heaps of refuse and human excrement at the New Gbagi Pedestrian bridge.

The Managing Director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr Adey Adewuyi said the decision to clean pedestrian bridges in the State capital is part of Mottainai’s commitment to keeping public spaces in Oyo state clean.

He said the bridge has been effectively cleaned up and the Authority has assigned a sweeper to ensure sustainability.

Adewuyi called for public participation in sustaining the Oyo state government’s clean environment drive.

“Until recently, this pedestrian bridge was home to the destitute, but henceforth, we will deploy a Special Task Force to flush them out and put an end to the misuse of public infrastructure,” he said.

He said the objective of ensuring the safety of all road users, through the use of pedestrian bridges, must not be neglected.

Adewuyi noted that the decision to build the bridge was not unconnected with the high rate of mortality usually recorded on busy roads.

Adewuyi, therefore, appealed to pedestrians to henceforth use the pedestrian bridge, saying the government’s intention with the bridges is to save lives.

