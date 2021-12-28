I bear no grudge against Niger Delta region, Obasanjo replies Clark

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, in an open letter addressed to Chief Edwin Clark, said he bear no grudge or distraught with the people of the Nigeria Delta Region.

Obasanjo in the letter had replied the leader of the Ijaw Nation who had earlier written a letter titled “My Disappointment Over Unprovoked Outburst Against The People of Niger Delta Region” .

Clark in the letter had accused OBJ of showing disdain and insincerity to the people of the region, explaining that the comment of Obasanjo that the oil discovered in the region does not belong to the people.

The former president noted that he had never for once hated the people of the region or any part of the country, saying he is an advocate of Nigeria’s project.

Obasanjo disclosed thar he could not have discussed or mentioned to Clark any grievances against the region during his social visit to him sometimes this month.

He,however, said it would be unfair if Clark could take his constitutional position on federalism and reiterating the position of the 1963 Constitution as anger or grievance against the Niger Delta Region or Nigeria Delta people.

“I have never shown any anger or distraught with Nigeria Delta Region nor with any part or region of Nigeria.

“Rather, I have always picked points on leadership performance or policies and I will continue to do so.

“Even when a particular part of Nigeria decided no to vote for me and their leaders told me in clear terms, I showed understanding and not anger or distraught and disabused their minds on what I believed they got wrong. And in subsequent election ,they voted for me.”

Details later …

