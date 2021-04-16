Three women abducted on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road regain freedom

Three women who were abducted by gunmen at Onipe Community axis, on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, have regained their freedom.

The victims were Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

Mrs Ogunrinde was said to be a military officer, with Mrs Adebayo working as a dentist, and Mrs Okeowo, a teacher.

They were on their way to Ogun State where they work, though domiciled in Ibadan when they were kidnapped on Monday morning.

Mrs Adebayo, said to be a mother of two, was still nursing a baby on breast milk when she was abducted.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnap victims were rescued by the police at Ogunmakin community at about 9 am on Friday.

It was gathered that kidnappers got holed up in an unknown hideout with the victims, but had to release them due to pressure mounted by police operatives who went on a search to rescue the women.

A source however told Tribune Online that an undisclosed was collected from the victims before they were set free.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the story.

According to Osifeso, “as a result of ceaseless, strategic and systematic utilisation of intelligence and operational assets, the tactical sweep embarked upon, as coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has yielded the desired result.”

He stated that the pressure mounted on the kidnappers with the invasion of their suspected hideout, and continuous trailing by the command operatives, made them release their victims.

The PPRO said that the women had been medically evaluated and reunited with their families.

