‘We planted 100 trees in Ogun school to enhance environmental management’

Ogun State-based environmentalist and social entrepreneur, Oluwatoyin Ajaga has facilitated the planting of 100 trees in one of the secondary schools in the state.

Ajaga who is the founder of Eco Diversified International said she is passionate about promoting climate and environmental literacy among the Nigerian youths.

She stated this shortly after launching the Climate Action Programme – tree planting project at Kobape Community High School, Ogun State.

She said the campaign was aimed at enhancing awareness of the importance of environmental management among students.

“Our campaign is premised on the fact that the purity of our planet is essential to our good health and wellbeing, also to secure our future, which trees are an essential part of.

We all know that a hygienic and healthy environment is important to our well-being and longevity.”

“Leaves, trees, and all plants play a vital role in human life. Just as we celebrate our birthdays, let us celebrate them too. The trees we plant today will grow to provide shade, oxygen and fruits. It will be a reminder of our dependency upon them and the benefits derived from a healthy natural environment.”

She added that the tree planting exercise will be replicated in other schools in the state, adding that the target is to plant 1000 trees by April 2022.

She however urged students and management of the school to sustain the culture of trees planting, noting that “we must always remind ourselves that we need to do everything we can, not only for a healthy planet but also for humanity. Plant a tree today.”

The Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Femi Majekodunmi, lauded the initiative, reiterating his support for any “programme aimed at the sustainability of the environment.”

He added that “one of the ways we are promoting environmental management is through initiatives like. I am fully in support of this and I commend the brain behind it. I can only hope that this is extended to other schools in our state to create a culture of environmental management.”

In his own remarks, the Principal of Kobape Community High School, Mrs Titi Aderinale who was represented by Comrade Ayanuga Olufemi commended the Eco Diversified International team for selecting the school out of the many schools in the state.

He said the management would do its best to continue the culture, even as he said that would the best way to appreciate what the team had done.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.