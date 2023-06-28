Three of the alleged killers of a Naval officer identified as Akingbohunmi, who was killed in Idoani community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been apprehended and handed over to the state Police Command.

The suspects were reportedly captured in various locations within and outside the town after the community leaders organized a search party to find them.

During their visit to the Naval School in Imeri, the community leaders assured the school authorities that all the suspects would be presented within 24 hours.

According to a source, one of the suspects was apprehended while attempting to escape arrest by trekking to the town of Oka Akoko. Another suspect was found hiding in his house and was subsequently arrested.

However, the killing of the naval officer has created tension in the town, leading to the entire community becoming a ghost town.

The source stated, “The whole town is deserted, and today is market day, but no single soul is seen in the market due to fear of reprisal attacks from the navy personnel.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the arrest of the three suspects and stated that the police command is still on the trail of three others involved in the killing of the naval officer.

She said, “Three of the suspects have been arrested, and we are still pursuing the remaining three individuals involved in the incident. The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters soon.”

It should be noted that the naval officer was killed on Monday by the suspects in Idoani community after a minor argument, during which they attacked him with iron and planks to the head.

