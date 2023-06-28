Mr Tein Jack-Rich, the President of Belema Oil Producing Limited, and former presidential aspirant, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed shock over a recent online publication, credited to a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jack-Rich described the report as provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents.

Online media had reported that a certain Mr Jackson Ude had on his Twitter handle, alleged that the philanthropist had bribed the Chief of Staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, with N500 million so he could be made a minister.

But in a swift reaction, Jack-Rich expressed disbelief that there still existed humans who could stoop so low to smear a fellow human just to score cheap political gains.

“Dear fellow Nigerians, the attention of the family of Mr. Tein T.S. Jack-Rich CON, has been drawn to the recent provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents within the past two days, making several spurious allegations against the person and family of Jack-Rich, all with the intention of maligning his name and reputation.

“It is also sad that this is with the aim of gaining cheap political relevance within the emerging political space.

“On behalf of the family, we wish to state unequivocally clear and with all sense of responsibility that the entirety of the allegations are not only unfounded and childish, but also depicts the nature and character of the persons and evil elements behind them; who are also well known by their political brigandage and desperation for political relevance.

“We are utterly shocked, that in their attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of Mr. Jack-Rich and his family, some of these political desperados will condescend so low to the extent of making statements that not only attack his personality, but also extending same to the hallowed and revered office of the Chief of Staff to the President, thereby trying so hard to smear his own reputation and by extension, that of the Presidency.

“Let it be noted that this is not the first time the publisher of these falsehoods had tried to malign Mr. Jack-Rich with similar stories, which has become his trademark.

“A similar publication was also made in 2021 by the same Jackson Ude, alleging that Jack-Rich was involved in money laundering activities for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because Jackson Ude’s pay masters have seen that Jack-Rich is a political actor coming in to add value to national good. Till today, all claims remain unsubstantiated, and Jackson Ude and his political cohorts remain faceless and untraceable.





“Again, the jobless and faceless Jackson Ude has resurfaced with a similar story and narrative, as orchestrated by his sponsors.’’

Jack-Rich’s media team said it had taken time to read all the online spurious publications, and wished to state for the records that the allegation of bribery against him was not only laughable and untrue, but also baseless and spuriously unfounded.

“As a senior stakeholder in the ruling Party, the APC where he contested for the presidential primaries and lost to our incumbent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And having worked assiduously to help his great party to win the elections, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, has all it takes to merit an appointment into any office as would be deemed fit by our dear President, and so does not need to bribe anyone in the party he jointly built with others.”