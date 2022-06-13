Three persons slump at Democracy Day parade

At least three persons collapsed in Eagle Square, Abuja on Monday during the military parade to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

The individuals, believed to be members of the different units of the military, apparently succumbed to the pressure of work has been on their feet hours before the commencement of the exercise.

The colourful parade, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was well underway when a bit of commotion broke out from behind one of the parties as some security and medical personnel were seen scrambling stretchers to move those who had collapsed for urgent medical attention.

They were rushed to the tents provided at the square for medical personnel where physicians successfully resuscitated them.

It was not clear whether they were able to return to their duty beats for the continuation of their duties.

The parade was performed by four units including the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police with a combat display by the Nigerian Army Female Corps as well as traditional dance display representing the main ethnic groups in the country.

President Buhari, who was the Special Guest of Honour, carried out an inspection of guards, which was followed by a military/police march past in a slow and quick time.

There was a combined silent drill display by the armed forces and police, and a playlet performance before the advancing of the parade in review order.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion.





Babagana Kingibe, the running mate of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was introduced as former Vice President and requested to join in a group photograph with President Buhari, Jonathan, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

The event is the last Democracy parade President Buhari will preside over before his exit in 2023.

